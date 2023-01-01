Rise of Womens Sports
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after winning the Women’s Final Four on April 3 in Minneapolis.

 Eric Gay The Associated Press

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been around women’s basketball long enough to see the growing pains of a young WNBA league gradually shifting to increased interest in the sport at all levels.

“We probably are bursting at the seams for the people that are decision-makers in our game to allow us to be just that,” said Staley, who led the Gamecocks to their second women’s hoops title this year.

