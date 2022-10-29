World Series Phillies Astros Baseball
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates his two-run homerun with Yordan Alvarez during the fifth inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston's lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.

