CHICAGO — Parents and players protested Saturday outside a state building in Chicago, pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift his fall ban on some popular high school sports.
Players in jerseys and varsity jackets chanted, “Let us play!” outside the Thompson Center.
“It’s our way of escape,” said Myles Mooyoung, a senior football player at Kenwood Academy High School in Chicago. “It’s how we get scholarships.”
In response to the coronavirus, Pritzker won’t allow games in football, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, wrestling, competitive cheer and dance. The Illinois High School Association moved football and a few other sports to spring, although the group might be having second thoughts after seeing other states play fall sports.
“We can do this safely, just like everyone else in the Midwest,” said Jaylen Brown, a football player at Wheaton Warrenville South High School.
Pritzker appears unlikely to budge.
“While parents might choose to send their children out onto the playing field, I can tell you that someone else who becomes ill because of that decision wouldn’t call that your personal choice,” the governor said Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Gardenhire abruptly retires
DETROIT — Ron Gardenhire mostly maintained his jovial demeanor this season. As recently as Friday night, he was needling a reporter while discussing a strategic decision from the late innings.
Less than 24 hours later, Gardenhire announced his retirement. This year was taking more of a toll on the 62-year-old Detroit Tigers manager than he’d necessarily let on.
As much as he enjoyed managing, Gardenhire valued his health more.
“It’s been wonderful here, but I also know I have to take care of myself,” said Gardenhire, who was nearing the end of his third season with the Tigers. “When you come to the ballpark, and you’re stressed out all day, and your hands are shaking, that’s not fun. I’ve got grandbabies, I’ve got kids that I need to take care of, and my wife.”
Gardenhire’s announcement came in an abruptly scheduled video conference about an hour before Saturday night’s game against Cleveland. General manager Al Avila said he made a routine visit to Gardenhire’s office Saturday, when the manager told him about the decision.
Beloved scout Hughes dead at 79
SAN FRANCISCO — Gary Hughes, a beloved professional scout for numerous big league organizations during a 54-year career, has died in Northern California after a battle with cancer. He was 79.
Hughes was a regular at Bay Area ballparks in recent years working for the Red Sox and Diamondbacks. Arizona announced his death in a statement Saturday, saying he passed earlier in the day.
Verlander could miss all of 2021
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to be out through the 2021 season, ending his bid to make a late return for a playoff push.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video.
Padres activate Hosmer
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres activated first baseman Eric Hosmer from the 10-day injured list on Saturday, just 12 days after he broke his left index finger while trying to bunt.
Hosmer started and batted fifth against the Seattle Mariners. The Padres had the chance to clinch their first playoff berth in 14 seasons.
FOOTBALL
Lions place Dahl on IR
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions will be without a starting offensive guard against Green Bay.
Detroit put guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve due to a groin injury Saturday, a day before playing the Packers on the road. The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad. Detroit also elevated defensive back Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad to add depth at banged-up position groups.
Brown to IR, Smith questionable for Dallas
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys put cornerback Anthony Brown on injured reserve because of a rib injury Saturday, a day after listing Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith as questionable against Atlanta with a neck issue.
Owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show this week Smith would be a game-time decision Sunday after injuring his neck during individual drills in practice. Brown is out at least three weeks after showing up on the injury report Friday.
Jets sign Ogletree from practice squad
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets signed inside linebacker Alec Ogletree from the practice squad to the active roster a day before they host the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener.
Ogletree, signed by the Jets on Sept. 10, could slide into a starting role this week next to Neville Hewitt. New York is thin at inside linebacker with Avery Williamson still recovering from a hamstring injury that has his playing status uncertain. Blake Cashman hurt his groin last week and is on IR.
Raiders missing top tackles
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders could once again be without their top two right tackles for this week’s game against New Orleans.
The Raiders listed starter Trent Brown and backup Sam Young as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Saints. Brown played one series of the opener before leaving with a calf injury and Young injured his groin later in the first half.
49ers rule out Dee Ford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out edge rusher Dee Ford for this week’s game against the New York Jets.
Ford had been listed as questionable initially before being ruled out on Saturday for Sunday’s game. The team also announced that offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.