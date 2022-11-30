Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
Emily Ryan contributed 13 points for Iowa State. Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares each scored 11.
MEN
No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44 — At Champaign, Ill.: Coleman Hawkins had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Illinois thumped Syracuse.
Missouri 88, Wichita State 84 (OT) — At Wichita, Kan.: Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored six of his game-high 20 points in overtime as Missouri beat Wichita State.
No. 1 Houston 100, Norfolk State 52 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and Houston routed Norfolk State.
Marquette 96, No. 6 Baylor 70 — At Milwaukee: Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points and Marquette capitalized on a dominant start from its defense to roll past Baylor in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
No. 19 Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41 — At Lexington, Ky.: Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead Kentucky to a win over Bellarmine.
No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54 — At Louisville, Ky.: Donta Scott scored 18 points and Maryland surged past winless Louisville.
