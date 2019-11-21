Trae Berhow scored a game-high 20 points on Wednesday night to lead the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team to an 88-66 victory over Cornell College at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Berhow made 8 of 9 shots from the field and connected on all four of his 3-point attempts as the Panthers improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the McLeod Center. He also grabbed six rebounds, all on the defensive end.
James Betz chipped in 16 points, A.J. Green added 15 and Western Dubuque grad Spencer Haldeman scored 11 points in the route. Noah Carter, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, contributed nine points and six rebounds, and Luke McDonnell grabbed one rebound in limited action.
Marcus Quirk led Cornell, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, with 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.
No. 2 Louisville 76, USC Upstate 50 — At Louisville, Ky.: Ryan McMahon made consecutive 3-pointers and Dwayne Sutton and Darius Perry had one each during a second-half surge that rallied Louisville past USC Upstate. Trailing the determined Spartans, 43-40, with 14:07 remaining, Sutton’s 3 tied it before McMahon added one after a huge block of Josh Aldrich’s layup attempt. McMahon and Perry followed again from long range, and the Cardinals (5-0) turned up the intensity on both ends for a 24-5 burst.
No. 5 North Carolina 75, Elon 61 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Armando Bacot had season highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds, fellow freshman Cole Anthony flirted with North Carolina’s first triple-double in 19 years and the Tar Heels beat Elon.
No. 16 Memphis 68, Arkansas-Little Rock 58 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Precious Achiuwa had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Memphis beat Arkansas-Little Rock. Markquis Nowell led the Trojans (3-2) with 16 points, while Ben Coupet Jr. added 12 points.
No. 20 Tennessee 76, Alabama State 41 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Jordan Bowden scored 16 points to lead four Tennessee players in double figures as the Volunteers picked up their 29th straight home victory. Tennessee (4-0) owns the longest active Division I home winning streak. The Vols haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since falling, 94-84, to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
(Women)
Iowa 77, Princeton 75 — At Iowa City: Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 21 points added nine assists and went 10-for-12 from the free-throw line. Amanda Ollinger pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.