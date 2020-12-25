Here is a capsule look at today’s Camellia Bowl:
MARSHALL (7-2) vs. BUFFALO (5-1)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Buffalo by 3
Series record: Marshall leads, 8-0
What’s at stake?: Both teams are trying to get rid of the sour taste of losing their conference championship games. Marshall, which won its first seven games, fell, 22-13, to UAB in the C-USA title game. Buffalo lost, 38-28, to Ball State with the MAC title on the line. The Thundering Herd have lost their last two games after a 7-0 start.
Facts & figures: Marshall RB Brenden Knox (887 yards in nine games) said Monday he was opting out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. ... Marshall is 12-3 in bowl games for the highest winning percentage nationally among teams with at least six bowl appearances. ... Buffalo is playing in its fifth bowl game, winning for the first time last year, 31-9, over Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl. ... Camellia Bowls have typically gone down to the wire. The total margin in the previous six games is 25 points. ... Six of the teams’ previous meetings came in MAC play. Their last meeting was a 48-14 win by the Thundering Herd on Oct. 23, 2004.