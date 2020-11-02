IOWA CITY — Iowa receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday and will be suspended for next weekend’s home game against Michigan State.
Smith-Marsette was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when Iowa City police pulled him over for speeding about 1:30 a.m., hours after the Hawkeyes’ 21-20 loss to Northwestern. A police report said Smith-Marsette was traveling 74 mph in a 30-mph zone, and the responding officer described Smith-Marsette as having bloodshot and watery eyes and smelling of alcohol. Smith-Marsette failed field sobriety tests, and his blood-alcohol content was .13. The legal limit is .08.
“I was disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning,” coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt.
“Ihmir will be suspended for Saturday’s game against Michigan State. His availability for future games will be determined as he goes through the University of Iowa Student Athlete Code of Conduct process, which includes counseling and other department protocols,” he said.
Smith-Marsette was the Hawks’ leading receiver last season, and he had a team-leading seven catches for 84 yards against Northwestern.
The senior from Newark, New Jersey, went into the Northwestern game as the top kickoff returner in Big Ten history, averaging 29.4 yards on 48 career returns.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Injured West Virginia kicker Evan Staley said he will miss the rest of the season. Staley said Sunday on Twitter that he will have surgery soon. He didn’t specify what the injury was or when it occurred.
BASKETBALL
Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85.
Tubbs’ family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family. A news release from the University of Oklahoma said Tubbs died in Norman.
Tubbs had a 333-132 record in 14 seasons at Oklahoma and was four time Big Eight Coach of the Year. In three seasons, the Sooners averaged more than 100 points per game.
MOTOR SPORTS
LAS VEGAS — Steve Torrence, Matt Hagan, Erica Enders and Matt Smith held onto their points leads to win season title Sunday at the Dodge NHRA Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Torrence raced to his third straight Top Fuel championship, Hagan claimed his third Funny Car title, Enders won her fourth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fourth Pro Stock Motorcycle title.
Hagan and Enders raced to event victories as well, with Hagan giving Don Schumacher Racing its 14th straight victory in the class dating to 2019. He beat Ron Capps with a 3.914-second run at 326.40 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT for his third win of the season and 36th overall.
IMOLA, Italy — Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.
Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched another constructors’ title.
GOLF
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Darren Clarke two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship, his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.
Clarke rapped his 30-foot eagle attempt just past the hole, and then had to wait to see if Jim Furyk could make his eagle putt from about 25 feet. The putt stayed left of the hole, and Furyk had to settle for a 68.
PAPHOS, Cyprus — Callum Shinkwin beat Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win his first European Tour title after a dramatic final day at the Cyprus Open on Sunday. Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished tied on 20 under par.
TENNIS
VIENNA — Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season Sunday, beating unheralded Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4, at the Erste Bank Open. The eight-ranked Russian has won three of his last four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday’s win earned him a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.