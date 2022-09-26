Wisconsin Ohio St Football
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, top, tries to run past Wisconsin defensive back John Torchio during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State is striking the right balance.

C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes, and both top running backs had 100-yard games as the Buckeyes blew by Wisconsin early and cruised to a 52-21 win on Saturday night.

