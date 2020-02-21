News in your town

NBA: Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons

Sports in brief: Vikings' Griffen to test free agency

On the track: Hamlin looks to build off Daytona

Sports in brief: Bryant to bat leadoff for Cubs

TH Athlete of Week: Olson’s lasting impact for Cubans

Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas

Prep wrestling: Iowa state tournament preview

Iowa state wrestling: West Delaware repeats as 2A dual champs

College basketball: Hoibergs seeing red and green for 'weird' father-son meeting

Local & area roundup:

More than the Score: Fairgrounds to host kickboxing event

Girls prep basketball: Kay's record 45-point night advances Hempstead past Davenport Central

Prep bowling: Hempstead sweeps state qualifying meets

Girls prep basketball: No. 2 Mohawks cruise to regional semis

Local & area roundup

Sports briefs: Newman awake, speaking after Daytona crash

Western Dubuque boys headed to state bowling

Girls prep basketball: River Ridge defends Six Rivers title

College basketball roundup: Dosunmu scores 24, Illinois beats No. 9 Penn State

Ford's career-high 19 points paces Wisconsin over Purdue

Prep wrestling: State tournament preview capsule

Wahlert girls punch ticket to state bowling

If at first: Ryan Braun back at 1B for OF-heavy Brewers

Chisox slugger Jiménez hopes to improve on solid rookie year

Sports in brief: Ricketts says big money free agents wouldn't improve Cubs' chances

Local & area roundup: WD lands 2 on all-MVC wrestling 1st team, Hempstead has 1

Prep wrestling: West Delaware aims to defend dual title

Iowa boys state bowling qualifying preview

Iowa girls state bowling qualifying preview

Báez says Cubs lacked proper preparation last season

Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners because of virus

Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized

Boys prep basketball: Cascade beats Bellevue to open playoff run

Top of AP poll steady as Baylor, Kansas set collision course