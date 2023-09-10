Packers Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. The teams meet in the season opener this afternoon.

 Kamil Krzaczynski The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Jordan Love gets his opportunity to show he’s ready to keep the procession of great Green Bay quarterbacks going. For Justin Fields, it’s time to start proving he can become the passer Chicago needs him to be.

All eyes will be on the QBs when the Packers visit the Bears in a season-opening matchup between the NFL’s oldest rivals today.

