Lanie Konzen (Western Dubuque) — Konzen, a senior, bowled a two-game series of 253-249—503 last week. She also rolled a 300 game at Cobra Lanes in Farley in Dec. 26. Konzen is an honor roll student at Western Dubuque.
Adam Larson (Fennimore) — The Fennimore senior made nine 3-point baskets en route to a 41-point night in a 72-59 victory over Riverdale on Tuesday. The Southeast Missouri State University recruit surpassed the 1,500-point plateau in the game and is closing in on the school scoring record. He averaged 31 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks in three games last week.
Devin Tigges (Dubuque Hempstead) — The senior qualified for state for the first time in his high school career and made it in all four of his events. In the 500 freestyle, he dropped 14.57 seconds over the course of a year. In the 200 free, he dropped 6.95 seconds. Tigges is ranked 25th in the 200 free and 23rd in the 500 free, while also swimming on Hempstead’s 15th ranked 200 and 400 free relays.