MILWAUKEE — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have agreed to purchase Marc Lasry’s 25% stake of the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that puts the value of the NBA franchise at $3.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.
The agreement has not been finalized, said the people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Bucks nor the Haslams publicly disclosed any element of the agreement. Those numbers, if finalized, would mean the Haslams plan to spend about $875 million for Lasry’s stake of the team.
The Haslams, who also own the Columbus Crew of Major Soccer League, have explored buying other professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves in the past. Sportico was first to report the Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks. ESPN and The Athletic were first to report the agreement on Monday.
It would be the second-highest valuation in NBA history, behind the $4 billion valuation for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury when Mat Ishbia acquired them in a deal that closed earlier this month. It’s also a massive return on Lasry’s initial investment.
Lasry and Wesley Edens, both New York investment firm executives, bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014 with pledges to keep the team in Milwaukee. The Bucks’ ownership group also includes Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli.
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors the conference office announced on Monday.
This marks Clark’s 18th weekly award from the conference, third-most in conference history. She has garnered weekly honors six times this season, which is a conference best.
Clark led the Hawkeyes to their fourth AP Top 10 win of the season versus No. 2 Indiana. She registered 34 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists including a buzzer beating 3-pointer to win. It was her 12th career 30-point performance against an AP-ranked opponent. Against Maryland, Clark netted a team-best 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble.
Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight. UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top 5. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana. The rest of the poll, only No. 20 Providence kept the same position from last week.
South Carolina is No. 1 for the 36th consecutive week. That ties Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll in history. Only UConn with 51 weeks has a longer streak.
Indiana stayed at No. 2 despite a last-second loss at Iowa. Utah was third with LSU and Maryland rounding out the top five. Iowa was seventh with Virginia Tech eighth. UConn fell five spots to ninth after losing to St. John’s. Notre Dame is 10th. South Florida re-entered the Top 25 at No. 25. Florida State dropped out.
Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach, has died. He was 80.
Holland’s death Sunday was announced by the school Monday. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019 and stopped taking his prominent courtside seat at home games.
In 1974, Holland took over a program that had had just three winning seasons in 21 years. He guided the Cavaliers to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours and the 1980 NIT title. Virginia also won its first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title in 1976. Future Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson credited Holland as a deciding factor in choosing upstart Virginia over more established basketball programs.
HOCKEY
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe from Chicago on Monday, their latest big trade that comes in the aftermath of division-rival Tampa Bay making another pre-deadline splash.
Tampa Bay on Sunday paid a hefty price for forward Tanner Jeannot, sending young defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks — including a first in 2025 — to Nashville.
Toronto sent a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a second-rounder in 2026, prospect Pavel Gogolev and forward Joey Anderson to the Blackhawks for Lafferty, McCabe and conditional fifth-round picks in 2024 and ‘25. Chicago is retaining half of McCabe’s salary.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic has broken the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman. He begins his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. Djokovic already held the men’s mark.
