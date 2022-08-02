MOSCOW — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy.
The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return to court today, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden Administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release.
In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction would go free.
Although details of the offer remain shrouded, Blinken’s public announcement of a proposal was at odds with the convention of keeping prisoner-release negotiations tightly under wraps. When American Trevor Reed, serving time for assaulting a police officer, was freed in April in exchange for a Russian drug trafficker, no clues of an imminent swap had emerged.
BASEBALL
White Sox get reliever Diekman from Red Sox
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash.
The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year.
Diekman’s contract calls for $3.5 million salaries this year and next, and it includes a $4 million team option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.
Astros acquire 1B Mancini from Orioles
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros acquired first baseman Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade Monday, and then added catcher Christian Vázquez in a deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Houston moved speedy outfielder Jose Siri to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade that netted Mancini.
The Astros sent minor league infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu to the Red Sox in the trade.
Adrianza returns to Braves, Cano DFA’d
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves re-acquired infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a minor league outfielder on Monday.
The Braves cleared a spot for Adrianza when veteran Robinson Canó was designated for assignment after hitting .154 in nine games.
Braves, Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal
ATLANTA — All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $212 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2023, the most lucrative deal in team history.
The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball’s 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons.
FOOTBALL
Cardinals’ Murray tests positive for COVID-19
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection tested positive on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that Murray was experiencing “minor” symptoms. The coach added that Murray will miss a minimum of five days unless he tests negative before that time.
Seahawks coach Carroll out with COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday.
The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home
49ers officially sign WR Samuel to extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice.
The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on Monday. The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade.
GOLF
PGA nears $500M in prize money next season
The PGA Tour is closing in on $500 million in prize money for next season, with eight tournaments offering $15 million or more and limited spots available for the postseason.
It will be the final time for a wraparound season that has nine tournaments starting on Sept. 15, has a six-week break around the holidays and resumes in Hawaii in January before the season ends in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.