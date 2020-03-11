WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives by voice vote approved legislation Tuesday to have the comptroller general of the U.S. study baseball’s minor leagues, which are trying to fend off a contraction proposal from major league clubs. The bill calls on the comptroller general to “evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”
Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governs the minors, are negotiating a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after this season. MLB’s proposal would drop the big league affiliation of 42 minor league teams and eliminate short-season leagues not held at major league training complexes.
“Major League Baseball would gladly participate in a serious Government Accountability Office analysis of the many problems in minor league baseball that are impeding the development of players,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement that cited “the widespread inadequacy of facilities, playing conditions, nutrition programs and burdensome travel demands.”
“A thorough study would show that the status quo is not just outdated but failing both players and communities across the country that are at risk of being left behind by minor league owners who can move their team and leave town at any moment,” MLB said.
The current PBA guarantees a minimum 160 affiliations.
Mets’ Conforto strains oblique
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mets outfielder Michael Conforto strained an oblique muscle on his right side, and it’s too early to determine whether he will be able to play in New York’s opener against World Series champion Washington on March 26. Conforto was injured Saturday against the Nationals and returned to New York on Monday night to meet with Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek. He was hurt while catching a fly ball.
Scherzer scratched due to fatigue
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from Tuesday’s scheduled start against Miami because of fatigue on his right side.
The 35-year-old right-hander said his right side has lagged behind the rest of his body as he attempts to build strength in preparation for the season. The fatigue is in the area of the latissimus dorsi, serratus and oblique muscles.
BASKETBALL
Ivy League cancels basketball tournaments for fear of coronavirus
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Ivy League today canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The four-team tournaments were scheduled to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
The tournaments are the first at the Division I basketball level to be canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.
Conference tournaments have been going on all over the country since last week at venues big and small. Most of the biggest conferences such as the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference begin their men’s tournaments this week at large arenas in major cities.
The NCAA has said it plans to play its games at the planned sites as scheduled with no adjustments to fan access but is monitoring the situation.
Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to multi-year deal
CLEVELAND — J.B. Bickerstaff’s impressive start with the Cavaliers has been rewarded.
Bickerstaff, who has Cleveland playing its best basketball this season since taking over when John Beilein suddenly resigned last month, agreed to a multi-year contract with the team on Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not immediately known.
Bickerstaff took over the Cavs when former Michigan coach Beilein suddenly resigned. Bickerstaff had been serving as an associate head coach under the 67-year-old Beilein, who cited personal health issues as one of his reasons for stepping down after 54 games in his first NBA season.
FOOTBALL
NFL teams propose 7 rules changes
NEW YORK — Two NFL teams have suggested changes to game officiating, including a “sky judge” utilized by colleges, among seven rules proposals that will be presented to team owners later this month.
Also proposed is revamping overtime to minimize the coin toss impact and returning OT to its original 15-minute length, and providing alternatives to the onside kick — which is considered a dangerous play — for a scoring team to attempt to keep the ball.
The Ravens and Chargers are seeking what they call a booth umpire as an eighth game official, as well as adding a senior technology adviser to the referee to assist the officiating.
Patriots land 4 compensatory draft picks
NEW YORK— The New England Patriots will have the maximum four compensatory picks in next month’s NFL draft, including two in the third round, the highest possible round for such selections.
New England also receives two spots in the sixth round.
Denver, Houston, Minnesota, the New York Giants, Philadelphia and Seattle each get three picks, while Baltimore and Miami will each have two.
Receiving one apiece are Chicago, Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington for a total of 32 selections.
The other 17 NFL teams will not receive such picks.
Steelers-Cowboys to play HOF Game
CANTON, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor their former coaches, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson, who will be inducted this summer.
The game opens the preseason schedule on Aug. 6, with Cowher and Johnson entering the hall two days later.
It will be the seventh appearance by each club in the annual preseason game — tied for the most by any team. They have each gone 3-3 in the game.