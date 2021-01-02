A capsule look at today’s college football bowl games:
FIESTA BOWL
No. 12 Iowa State (8-3) vs, No. 25 Oregon (4-2)
Time: 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Iowa State by 4 1/2.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Iowa State is playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl after setting a school record with eight conference wins. The Cyclones are making their fourth straight bowl appearance under coach Matt Campbell. Oregon is no stranger to playing January bowl games, making its seventh appearance the past 12 years. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship to earn a trip to the desert.
Key matchup: Iowa State RB Breece Hall against Oregon’s run defense. The Cyclones’ sophomore running back finished second nationally with 1,436 yards and has scored a touchdown in 11 straight games. Hall has been tough to bring down, finishing first nationally with 861 yards after contact. Oregon is 57th nationally against the run, allowing 159.8 yards per game.
Facts & figures: Iowa State QB Brock Purdy has set or tied 25 school records, including 22 career wins. ... Oregon will play in its 15th bowl the past 16 seasons. ... The Cyclones are 10th nationally in rush defense, allowing 104.6 yards per game ... The Ducks are making their third trip to the desert for a major bowl. Oregon won the 2013 Fiesta Bowl over Kansas State and lost the 2011 BCS Championship to Auburn.
GATOR BOWL
Kentucky (4-6) vs. No. 24 North Carolina State (8-3)
Time: 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Line: Kentucky by 2 ½.
Series record: Series tied 1-1.
What’s at stake: Kentucky goes for its third straight bowl victory. The Wildcats beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl two years ago and topped Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl last year. North Carolina State is trying to close the season with five consecutive victories for the first time since 1965.
Facts & figures: Teams meeting for the first time since 1970. Kentucky won that one 28-2 in Lexington. … The Wildcats are playing in their fifth consecutive bowl. ... NC State is using its underdog role as motivation, feeling slighted despite a four-game winning streak. … NC State QB Bailey Hockman’s uncle, Ryan Hockman, played at Kentucky (1990-92). Ryan’s twin 13-year-old sons have been talking smack to Bailey all week. … NC State OC Tim Beck and Kentucky’s Stoops were high school teammates at Cardinal Mooney in Youngstown, Ohio. … Vince Marrow, Kentucky’s associate head coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, will call plays in the game. Stoops fired OC Eddie Gran and QBs coach Darin Hinshaw after the team’s regular-season finale. Stoops hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to fill both roles in 2021.
OUTBACK BOWL
No. 7 Indiana (6-1, 6-1 Big Ten) vs. Mississippi (4-5, 4-5 SEC)
Time: 11:30 a.m. (ABC)
Line: Indiana by 6 1/2.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Seventh-ranked Indiana is going for its first bowl win in nearly 30 years. The team’s lone loss was a close one to Big Ten champion Ohio State. The Hoosiers were 11th in the final College Football Poll. Mississippi is making its first bowl appearance in five years and trying finish with a non-losing record for the first time since 2017.
Facts & figures: Both head coaches have ties to Tampa. Indiana’s Tom Allen coached at two Tampa area high schools from 1992-96, and was the defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2005. Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin’s father, Monte, was the Buccaneers defensive coordinator from 1996-2008 . ... Mississippi is in a bowl game for the first time since the 2015 season, when the Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl.
ORANGE BOWL
No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) vs. No. 14 North Carolina (8-3)
Time: 7 p.m. (ESPN).
Line: Texas A&M by 7 1/2.
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Texas A&M has an opportunity for eight straight wins (in the same season) for the first time since putting together a 10-game winning streak in 1998. North Carolina can finish with nine wins for only the second time since 1997; the Tar Heels were 11-3 in 2015.
Facts & figures: Hard Rock Stadium expects to be at about 20% of its capacity, so that would mean about 13,000 fans would be socially distanced inside the stadium for the game. ... It’s the second Orange Bowl for Texas A&M (the first was Jan. 1, 1944) and the first for North Carolina. ... Jimbo Fisher was 2-0 in Orange Bowls and 6-0 overall at Hard Rock Stadium when he coached Florida State. ... Mack Brown was 10-4 against Texas A&M when he coached Texas. ... With Carter and Williams out, and excluding Howell, North Carolina comes into this game with no running back having carried the ball for more than 65 yards this season. ... Youth has been served at Texas A&M in 2020, with 30 of its 36 touchdowns this season coming from freshmen and sophomores.