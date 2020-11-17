CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins finally beat the Chicago Bears again.
Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns to Adam Thielen, and the Minnesota Vikings held off the Chicago Bears, 19-13, on Monday night.
Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes, including scoring strikes of 17 and 6 yards as the Vikings ended a four-game losing streak against their NFC North rival.
Thielen finished with four receptions for 43 yards while rookie receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in eight passes for 135 yards. Dalvin Cook ran for 96 yards.
Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw for just 106 yards before he was carted off with an injury in the closing seconds of the game.
Minnesota won its third straight game to improve to 4-5, while Chicago lost its fourth straight game to drop to 5-5.
Saints QB Brees has rib fractures
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed right lung, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced specifics about Brees’ injury, which the 41-year-old quarterback said occurred on a heavy hit by San Francisco defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter of New Orleans’ 27-13 victory over the Niners on Sunday. Brees’ injuries, which were first reported by ESPN, are expected to sideline the quarterback for multiple weeks.
Newton, Patriots beat Ravens
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the New England Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens, 23-17, on Sunday night.
Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots (4-5) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 — a span of four games.
49ers place Armstead on COVID list
The San Francisco 49ers have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the COVID-19 list. The 49ers are on a bye this week and don’t play again until Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams so it’s unclear if Armstead will miss any time.
The list is used for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who was infected. The team gave no other details.
Browns have 2nd player test positive
The Cleveland Browns have had a second yet-to-be-identified player test positive for COVID-19 and the team has closed its facility to conduct contact tracing. The team was informed of the positive test Monday morning and sent out a statement moments before coach Kevin Stefanski was scheduled to meet with the media on a Zoom call. The team said the player immediately self-isolated.
Jets QB Darnold to miss another game
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined for a second straight game as he recovers from an injured right shoulder. Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Joe Flacco will start in Darnold’s place when the winless Jets take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Ex-Giant Baker cleared of robbery charges
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida on Monday after his alleged victims’ attorney was arrested on extortion charges.
The Broward County State Attorney’s Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff’s office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.
Big 12 title game set for Dec. 19
IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.
The conference’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came Monday when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
While the Big 12 didn’t provide a specific number for public sales, the Cowboys have averaged 25,750 fans for its five home games so far at the 80,000-seat stadium, with a high of 31,700 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 8.
BASEBALL
Smyly, Braves agree to $11M deal
ATLANTA — Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed Monday to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who bolstered a rotation that was depleted by injuries and disappointing performances. The 31-year-old pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA.
BASKETBALL
Thunder trade All-Star Paul to Suns
All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he’ll play alongside one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker.
The trade was completed Monday night, a blockbuster to start what could be a wild few days of NBA transactions before training camps begin next month. The Suns get Paul and forward Abdel Nader, while the Thunder get Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a protected 2022 first-round pick.
Source: Pistons trading Brown to Nets
The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa and a 2021 second-round draft pick, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no announcement had been made.
Mavs’ Porzingis to miss start of season
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a radio interview Monday the club was being cautious Porzingis, who missed more than a season because of previous knee injury.