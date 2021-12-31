IOWA CITY — Riley Moss is the typical Iowa football story.
An in-state prospect, Moss was hardly a heralded recruit out of Ankeny.
Now?
Now he likely has an NFL future in front of him — when he wants to go — after becoming the fifth Hawkeye since 2012 to be named the Big Ten Conference’s defensive back of the year and a first-team All-American.
“Iowa’s known to be developmental and I came in as a two-star. If you told me my freshman year I was going to win those accolades, I would have told you you’re crazy,” said Moss, a 6-foot-1, 194-pound senior cornerback. “I just got in and went to work and bought into what (defensive coordinator Phil) Parker was teaching and saying, and look where I ended up. I have the highest praise for Coach Parker and the defensive staff. If you buy in, you will see success. It might not be soon, but it will happen eventually.”
Moss is 11th in the nation with four interceptions this season and has 10 in his 40-game career, 11th in program history.
He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Iowa’s Week 1 victory over Indiana and is one of only three players to have three or more pick-6s in school history. He ranks second in interception return yards.
“His progression over there, he’s always had good speed and had a natural knack of … catching the ball, and obviously that comes with a lot of practice and a lot of different sports that he was in,” Parker said. “Very excited the way he has matured and understands the game and gets better. Really like his toughness. As a corner, you don’t find too many guys tougher than him, and I’m really impressed with what he does there.”
As a team, Iowa leads the country with a school-record 24 interceptions and have 88 picks since 2017 — also the most in the nation. Eleven different Hawkeyes have an interception this season for the first time since 1997.
Fellow defensive back Dane Belton is tied for second in the NCAA and leads the Big Ten with five picks. Matt Hankins and Jermari Harris have three each.
Micah Hyde (2012), Desmond King (2015), Josh Jackson (2017) and Amani Hooker (2018) also won the Big Ten defensive back of the year award for Iowa. All four are currently in the NFL.
Whether Saturday’s Citrus Bowl against Kentucky is the final game in Moss’ Hawkeye career remains to be seen.
“I kind of know what I want to do. After the bowl game I’m going to figure it out for sure,” he said. “It’s a big decision, but it’s a win-win in my eyes. If I stay, I get to live out my dream one year longer. And then if I leave, I get to play my biggest dream of my life.”