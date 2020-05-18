News in your town

Football still a possibility at big 3 Cal State schools

McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to TV

Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing

Waterloo brewing company to host virtual happy hour with Gable

A whole new ballgame for MLB

Prep sports: Athletes navigating odd recruiting trail

Column: Snell now poster child for spoiled ballplayers

Return to play or not? A thorny question for youth sports

NASCAR picks up at tricky Darlington after 10-week hiatus

NASCAR putting its safety plan to test as racing restarts

Sports briefs: Eruzione congratulates recent graduates online