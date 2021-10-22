GREEN BAY, Wis — With the Green Bay Packers having won five consecutive games despite several key injuries, they signed veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on Thursday in hopes of boosting not only their pass rush but their championship hopes.
On Wednesday, with the news of the possible addition of Mercilus, the team’s most recent championship was on Aaron Rodgers’ mind.
“This season is beginning to remind me a little bit of a season over a decade ago, where we’ve had a number of injuries and in the course of the season added certain pieces to the mix that ended up playing a big role down the line,” Rodgers said. “I think you guys can imagine what season I’m talking about, which is a good thing.”
That was the 2010 season, when the team won the Super Bowl despite having 16 players on injured reserve. The situation isn’t as dire this season, but the Packers have been hit hard by injuries, in general, and at outside linebacker, in particular, with Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith and backups Chauncey Rivers and Randy Ramsey on injured reserve.
Study: Cowboys are NFL’s ‘most-hated team’
With much love, comes much hate. And so it is with the Dallas Cowboys. According to a study of posts on Twitter through the preseason and the first six weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are the “most-hated team” in the league.
BetOnline.ag compiled geo-tracked data on more than 400,000 posts on Twitter with negative phrases such as “Cowboys suck” and “I hate the Patriots” to reach their conclusion. Tweets with stronger language were also included in the calculation.
The study broke down the percent of “hate” tweets per state. The Cowboys lead the league by dominating the “hate” in eight states, all of which are located in the Northeast.
The Cowboys (5-1) are enjoying a bye week before returning to action against the Vikings in Minnesota on Oct. 31.
The Super Bowl defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers tied for second with six states. The Chargers, Chiefs and Bears are the least-hated teams with just one state each.
6 Conference USA teams leaving for American
Major college football is settling into a strange period with lame duck memberships and frayed allegiances that could last another season or even two as conferences sort out the latest shifts and turns of realignment.
The American Athletic Conference on Thursday became the latest to act in the trickle down effect from Texas and Oklahoma’s announced move to the Southeastern Conference.
The American is adding UAB, UTSA, Rice, North Texas, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to replace three schools that are leaving for the Big 12 Conference — eventually.
BASKETBALL
Heat open with rout of champion Bucks
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and the Miami Heat opened their season with an easy 137-95 victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory. It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game — falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994.
Young, Hawks blow out Mavericks
ATLANTA — Cam Reddish scored 20 points, Trae Young added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks began a season of high expectations with a 113-87 rout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night, ruining the debut of Dallas coach Jason Kidd. Coming off a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final, the Hawks took control of the game with a dominant third quarter, stretching a 51-44 halftime lead to 86-64 heading to the fourth.
BASEBALL
Braves within win of 1st NL pennant in 22 years
LOS ANGELES — Eddie Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the series and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, giving the Atlanta Braves a 9-2 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a commanding 3-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.
Game 5 was Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, with the Braves one win from their first pennant in 22 years and the defending World Series champions facing elimination.
Willits 4th to leave Boone’s coaching staff
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost a fourth member of his staff when New York announced Thursday that first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will leave at the end of the year to become a volunteer assistant for Oklahoma’s college baseball program.
GOLF
Winther takes 1-shot lead in Mallorca
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open on Thursday. The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course.