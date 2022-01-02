Jalen Coleman-Lands came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 20 points, reserve Mitch Lightfoot added 14 points, and No. 6 Kansas held off George Mason, 76-67, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.
The game was put together earlier this week when Kansas had its Big 12 opener against TCU postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. George Mason was willing to play anywhere after it had four straight games canceled or postponed.
The Patriots were up for the challenge. Kansas led 66-61 with 3 minutes left when Christian Braun rattled in a 3-pointer to extend the lead. George Mason came up empty on its next two possessions, and Ochai Agbaji converted a three-point play with 1:48 to go to put the game out of reach.
Braun finished with 14 points and Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (11-1), who never led by more than 12.
D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Davonte Gaines also scored 15 for George Mason (7-6).
No. 22 Villanova 73, No. 15 Seton Hall 67 — At Newark, N.J.: Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and Villanova beat short-handed but gutsy Seton Hall. Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 for the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1 Big East).
No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 59 — At Austin, Texas: Marcus Carr scored a season-best 20 points and Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia in the Big 12 opener for both teams, snapping the Mountaineers’ eight-game winning streak. West Virginia (11-2) played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman along with reserves Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson.
No. 21 Providence 70, DePaul 53 — At Chicago: Aljami Durham scored 17 points and Providence beat DePaul.The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win.