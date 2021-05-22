MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.
Adames (pronounced ah-DAH-mes) is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.
The move could clear the way for Tampa Bay to bring up Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball. But the switch-hitting shortstop is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.
The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games.
Adames, 25, has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.
This move cuts into Milwaukee’s bullpen depth.
Feyereisen, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 appearances this season. The 25-year-old Rasmussen is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.
CHICAGO — A federal jury has found that a Chicago police lieutenant used excessive force when he tackled and beat a man during the celebration outside Wrigley Field after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the jury on Wednesday found in favor of Asher Kaufman in his lawsuit against then-Sgt. Andrew Dakuras. It awarded him more than $53,000 in damages. The ruling adds to the the $278,000 the city has paid out to settle six previous lawsuits against Dakuras, a 26-year-department veteran. According to an online data base, there have been 73 complaints registered against Dakuras.
Yankees’ Hicks could miss rest of season
NEW YORK — Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have surgery for a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that could sideline him for the rest of the season. Hicks will be out for months, New York manager Aaron Boone acknowledged Friday, but the team won’t be sure if the switch hitter has a chance to return this year until after the operation.
Mariners place 4 on COVID list
SAN DIEGO — Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Those placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider, and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.
BASKETBALL
Chambliss hired as assistant for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin standout player Sharif Chambliss is returning to the Badgers bench as an assistant coach, head coach Greg Gard announced on Friday.
Chambliss, a native of Racine, Wis., returns home to UW after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Wright State University from 2016-2021. Chambliss spent four seasons as an assistant coach at UW-Milwaukee from 2012-16.
Chambliss made his first return trip to Wisconsin from 2010-12 when he served as video coordinator.
Chambliss has also held assistant coaching stints at UW-Platteville (2009-10) and Francis Marion University (2008-09). He also gained experience serving as a student academic advisor for both Milwaukee (2006-08) and UW-Platteville (2009-10).
HOCKEY
Leafs’ Tavares leaves hospital, out indefinitely
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head.
Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely.
Tavares is under the supervision of team doctors. He said in a statement he is recovering at home and will be cheering for his team while looking forward to his return to the lineup.
NHL suspends Avs’ Kadri 8 games for hit
NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games by the NHL on Friday night for his head shot on St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series. The NHL announced the punishment during Colorado’s game at St. Louis.
TENNIS
Halep withdraws from French Open
BUCHAREST, Romania — Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury.
The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.
Halep is a three-time finalist at the French Open. She beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 final in Paris for her first major singles title.