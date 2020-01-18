LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired infielder Clayton Daniel from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for right-hander Casey Sadler.
Daniel has been in the Cubs organization for two years, hitting a combined .290 with 72 runs scored and 36 RBIs across four different minor league levels. Last year, the 24-year-old from Alabama split his time between Low-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, hitting a combined .305 with 21 RBIs. He was drafted in the 31st round out of Jacksonville State in 2018.
Sadler was designated for assignment Wednesday after spending most of last season with the Dodgers.
Former Royals owner Glass dead at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise last fall, died last week of complications from pneumonia. He was 84.
The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9. He had been dealing with health issues for some time.
Rockies to retire Walker’s number
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will retire the jersey number of outfielder Larry Walker in a ceremony during the upcoming season.
The Rockies announced Friday they will honor Walker on April 19 when they play another one of Walker’s former teams, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Red Sox trade for Tigers’ Hall
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have acquired left-hander Matt Hall from Detroit for minor league catcher Jhon Nuñez. The 26-year-old Hall made 16 relief appearances for the Tigers last season and five the year before, posting an 0-1 record with a 9.48 ERA in all. A sixth-round draft pick in 2015, he is 33-15 with a 2.97 ERA in 122 appearances in the minors.
BASKETBALL
LeBron still owns best-selling jersey
NEW YORK — LeBron James still has the most popular jersey, part of the reason why the Los Angeles Lakers remain atop the team rankings based on sales made at NBAStore.com from October through December.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.
Ex-NBA player charged with sex trafficking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A grand jury has brought charges in a sex trafficking case against former NBA player and one-time University of Alabama basketball standout Jim Farmer, who was caught up in an undercover law enforcement sting last October.
Farmer, 55, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested again after being indicted by the Rutherford County grand jury with attempted trafficking for sexual servitude, attempted solicitation of a minor and attempted patronizing of a prostitute, news outlets reported.
FOOTBALL
Detroit-area hazers return to class
WARREN, Mich. — Three Detroit-area high school students who were suspended during an investigation of hazing by football players are back in class, a lawyer said.
Police in Warren have been investigating allegations that De La Salle Collegiate players were hazed by other players with broomsticks. The findings have been given to prosecutors. The school has acknowledged that some type of hazing occurred.