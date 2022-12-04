ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference is already getting younger and more contemporary, just as he had hoped when he took the job during the summer. The football is pretty good, too.

Speaking at the league’s championship game Saturday, Yormark talked about what he called probably the league’s most exciting football season in years. He said third-ranked TCU had “captured the imagination of fans all over the country,” while attendance and ratings were up league-wide with eight of the 10 teams being bowl eligible.

