ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference is already getting younger and more contemporary, just as he had hoped when he took the job during the summer. The football is pretty good, too.
Speaking at the league’s championship game Saturday, Yormark talked about what he called probably the league’s most exciting football season in years. He said third-ranked TCU had “captured the imagination of fans all over the country,” while attendance and ratings were up league-wide with eight of the 10 teams being bowl eligible.
Yormark said the league’s new media rights deal is “validation of where this conference is going. ESPN and Fox are betting yes on the Big 12.”
Without getting into specifics, he said the league and the networks were in the formal final stages to complete an extension. Two years are left on the current deal, after which Oklahoma and Texas will move to the Southeastern Conference.
The extension with ESPN and Fox has been widely reported to be for six years and worth more than $2 billion.
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. The announcement came shortly after Kancey was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey did not specify why he will not participate but hinted at a health issue in an Instagram post about his decision.
LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.
Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday due to a neck injury. The Super Bowl winner will now be sidelined for at least four games, and his season could be over.
BASKETBALL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.
The NBA announced the fine Saturday.
SOCCER
SAO PAULO— The Albert Einstein hospital says Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours. The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday. Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner as he also undergoes cancer treatment.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade ahead of baseball’s winter meetings.
Reynolds hit .262 with 27 homers and 62 RBIs in 145 games last season, but Pittsburgh finished with a 62-100 record. In Reynolds’ four years with the team, the Pirates are 211-335 for a .386 winning percentage.
GOLF
JOHANNESBURG — Thriston Lawrence has put himself on course for victory in his home South African Open after a third-round 67. Lawrence maintained his two-stroke lead from overnight with a second straight round of 5-under par. Clement Sordet of France is his nearest challenger at 16 under.
