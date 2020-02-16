The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team used balanced scoring and a strong defensive performance to earn a 67-49 road win over Evansville on Saturday in Evansville, Ind.
UNI (15-9, 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference) held the Aces scoreless for over 5 minutes of game time and went on a 9-0 run to build a 29-19 lead at the break. The Panthers kept the pressure on and outscored the Aces, 38-30, in the second half to earn the win.
Karli Rucker led UNI with 10 points and tied her career-high with eight assists. Western Dubuque alum Megan Maahs scored eight points with six rebounds in 20 minutes, while fellow Bobcat Rose Simon-Ressler scored five points with six boards in 13 minutes.
Drake 92, Indiana State 71 — At Terre Haute, Ind.: Sara Rhine scored 19 points with nie rebounds, Becca Hittner added 14 points and the Bulldogs (18-7, 10-3 MVC) had six players reach double figures in scoring in the road win.