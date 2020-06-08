FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points to his bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia. Popovich said he is “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner. The 71-year-old Popovich addressed Floyd’s death in a video released Saturday, June 6, 2020, by the Spurs as part of the team’s #SpursVoices social media series. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)