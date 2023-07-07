SANTIAGO, Chile — UNI rising sophomore Wyatt Voelker posted a perfect 4-0 record on Thursday en route to his first U20 Pan American Greco-Roman title in the 87-kilogram weight class.
The 2023 U20 U.S. Open and U.S. World Team Trials champion opened up the five-man field at 87-kilograms with back-to-back shutout victories by superiority, beginning with an 8-0 win over Dieter Von Helms Valenzuela (Chile). He followed his first round win with a 9-0 VSU over Brazil’s Max Franca Magalhaes De Almeida.
After yielding his first points of the competition to Carlos Salazar Gomez (Mexico), Voelker quickly stormed back and secured a victory by fall with one minute, 38 seconds remaining in the match. Voelker closed out his impressive day on the mat with an 8-3 win over Brian Ruiz Marin (Venezuela) to secure gold for the United States.
A Manchester, Iowa, native, Voelker went 14-4 in his first collegiate season with the Panthers, clinching tournament titles at Grand View, Iowa State and UNI, as well as a title as an unattached wrestler at the Soldier Salute. Rattling off a 13-match win streak to begin his UNI career, he finished the year with two pins and three wins by major decision.
Voelker returns to the international stage next month at the U20 World Championships in Warsaw, Poland, Aug.14-20.
GOLF
Blixt leads John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.
Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back.
BASEBALL
White Sox reliever Kelly to IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with right elbow inflammation. The White Sox also recalled right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the team’s doubleheader against Toronto.
Astros place Altuve on injured list
HOUSTON — Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort. Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
Guardians RHP Quantrill to IL
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians starter Cal Quantrill returned to the injured list with shoulder inflammation on Thursday after getting banged around in his last two outings. Quantrill was placed on the 15-day IL by the Guardians, who have spent much of the season juggling their starting rotation because of injuries. Quantrill missed 26 games earlier with shoulder issues.
Marlins CF Davis to have surgery
MIAMI — Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was scheduled to have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury. Miami placed Davis, 31, on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee.
BASKETBALL
Team USA unveils World Cup roster
LAS VEGAS — USA Basketball formally unveiled the 12-player roster for this summer’s World Cup on Thursday, with no changes to the group that had made commitments in recent weeks. All 12 have signed their agreements to play, a necessary step before the roster could officially be revealed.
The final list: New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.
HOCKEY
Kings sign Kopitar to extension
LOS ANGELES — One of the last remaining links to the Kings’ Stanley Cup championship teams and one of the best players in franchise history is extending his stay in Los Angeles.
Captain Anze Kopitar signed a two-year extension worth $14 million with L.A. on Thursday. He’s now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at an annual salary cap hit of $7 million.