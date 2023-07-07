SANTIAGO, Chile — UNI rising sophomore Wyatt Voelker posted a perfect 4-0 record on Thursday en route to his first U20 Pan American Greco-Roman title in the 87-kilogram weight class.

The 2023 U20 U.S. Open and U.S. World Team Trials champion opened up the five-man field at 87-kilograms with back-to-back shutout victories by superiority, beginning with an 8-0 win over Dieter Von Helms Valenzuela (Chile). He followed his first round win with a 9-0 VSU over Brazil’s Max Franca Magalhaes De Almeida.

TH news services