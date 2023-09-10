Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help No. 2 Michigan rout UNLV, 35-7, Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules.
That didn’t slow them down.
The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.
Corum had 80 yards rushing on 15 carries and caught two passes for 23 yards. McCarthy completed his first 13 passes and finished 22 of 25 for 278 yards and two touchdown passes to Wilson, who had four receptions for 89 yards and has five touchdown receptions through two games.
No. 1 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 — At Athens, Ga.: Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the slow-starting Bulldogs to a victory over Ball State.
No. 5 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 — At Columbus, Ohio: Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and Ohio State blew past Youngstown State.
No. 7 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 — At State College, Pa.: Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware.
No. 8 Washington 43, Tulsa 10 — At Seattle: Michael Penix Jr. threw three more touchdown passes, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both ran for touchdowns on reverses and Washington cruised past Tulsa.
No. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Joe Milton III had a 6-yard touchdown run late in the first half and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Ramel Keaton early in the second to help Tennessee beat FCS foe Austin Peay.
No. 12 Utah 20, Baylor 13 — At Waco, Texas: Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the Utes escaped Baylor with a win in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.
No. 15 Kansas State 42, Troy 13 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as Kansas State defeated Troy.
No. 17 North Carolina 40, Appalachian State 34 (2OT) — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Drake Maye’s 13-yard run in the second overtime helped rescue North Carolina and the Tar Heels’ defense made it hold up in an overtime win over Appalachian State.
No. 18 Oklahoma 28, SMU 11 — At Norman, Okla.: Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and Oklahoma clawed out a win over SMU.
No. 20 Mississippi 37, No. 24 Tulane 20 — At New Orleans: Jaxson Dart accounted for 308 yards and passed for two touchdowns and Mississippi pulled away to beat Tulane 37-20 as injured Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt watched from the sideline.
No. 21 Duke 42, Lafayette 7 — At Durham, N.C.: Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping Duke beat Lafayette.
No. 22 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 — At Boulder, Colo.: Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.
Miami 48, No. 23 Texas A&M 33 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat Texas A&M.
No. 25 Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17 — At Clemson, S.C.: Cade Klubnik threw for a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns as he and Clemson rallied from a mistake-filled first half to roll past Charleston Southern.