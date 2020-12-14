News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Sports briefs: Border battle between Gophers and Badgers gets new life

Bowling: Gantenbein survives gauntlet to win Big 10 tournament

Prep football: Hempstead's Dunne verbally commits to UNI

USHL: Fighting Saints looking for positives amid slow start

Brady throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers wear down Vikings 26-14

Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins

Trubisky outplays Watson as Bears stop skid, beat Texans, 36-7

College basketball roundup: No. 20 FSU tops Florida after Johnson collapses on court

Gantenbein survives gauntlet to win Big 10 bowling tournament

Hempstead's Dunne to play football at UNI

Garza scores 23, No. 3 Iowa routs Northern Illinois

College basketball: Wilkins scores 23 to lead Drake past Air Force

NFL: Focus is on QB choice as Trubisky, Bears host Watson, Texans

USHL: Fighting Saints fall on last-minute goal

College basketball: Johnson & Johnson deliver in Clarke victory

College football: Hawkeyes shut down Badgers, finally reclaim Heartland Trophy

Garza scores 34 in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa thumps Iowa State

Bucs, Vikings begin stretch run with playoff implications

NFL: Rodgers-led Packers on brink of NFC North title, play Lions

NFL stages Careers in Football Forum for HBCU students

NFL: Blitz-happy Dolphins will try to slow Mahomes and Chiefs

TH Sports Coming Events

Sports briefs: White Sox All-Star McCann signs $40M deal with Mets

College football roundup: Porter leads way as No. 15 Northwestern runs over Illinois

Army beats Navy 15-0 at Michie Stadium

Women's college basketball: Clarke's Haase keeps eyes on prize

Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game

Changes could help college baseball

From Cape Cod to Alaska, college leagues eye MLB changes

Saturday’s Big 10 bowling tournament results

Women's college basketball: Clarke's Haase keeps eyes on the prize

College basketball: Johnson & Johnson deliver in Clarke victory

College basketball: Clarke wins 'battle' with Peru State

Women's college basketball: Haase sparks Clarke to convincing victory over Peru State

Prep bowling: Hempstead girls shake rust to top rival WD

College athletics: WIAC plans to resume winter sports in February

Bowling: Big 10 tournament resumes this weekend

USHL: Muskegon surges past Fighting Saints

Boys prep basketball: Short-handed Wahlert rallies down stretch to beat Senior

Sports briefs: Packers rule TE Sternberger out for Sunday's game

Local & area roundup: Cascade knocks off No. 1-ranked Bears

NBC's Kornacki brings expertise to NFL playoff picture

Garza scores 34 in 17 minutes, No. 3 Iowa thumps Iowa State

Column: Big Ten makes right call on Buckeyes in title game

Look-alike teams meet when No. 25 Badgers visit No. 19 Iowa