Cardinals Brewers Baseball
The Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in Milwaukee. 

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers player who helped come up with the team’s cheesehead celebrations for home runs took advantage of an opportunity to model the headgear himself on Sunday.

Willy Adames went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1.

