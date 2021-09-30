Last year: Denny Hamlin won from the pole position.
Last race: Hamlin led 137 of 267 laps at Las Vegas and opened the second round of the playoffs the same way he opened the first: by winning.
Fast facts: Hamlin was winless until the playoffs began. ... Kyle Larson still leads in the point standings, but three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are closing in. His lead has shrunk to 14 points over Hamlin, 22 over Kyle Busch and 26 over Martin Truex Jr. Ryan Blaney is fifth, 33 behind. ... Eight of the top 10 finishers at Las Vegas are playoff contenders.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Sparks 300
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Race distance: 113 laps, 300.58 miles.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Chevrolet Silverado 250
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Saturday, race, noon
Track: Talladega Superspeedway
Race distance: 94 laps, 250.04 miles.
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Oct. 10, Istanbul, Turkey.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Illinois.
Next event: Oct. 7-10, Ennis, Texas.
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won at Long Beach and Alex Palou finished fourth to become the first Spaniard to win IndyCar season championship.
Fast facts: Palou and Herta were the only three-time winners in the 16-race season. Herta won the last two races but finished just fifth in the standings. ... Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden finished second in the standings, followed by Pato O’Ward and six-time and defending series champion Scott Dixon. ... The 2022 schedule has 17 races.