RALEIGH, N.C. — A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in North Carolina.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association’s individual state wrestling championships. She won the 106 pound weight class at the 1A division on Saturday.
A photo released on the association’s official Twitter account shows her beaming, standing next to three boys who finished behind her in the tournament.
She had a 54-4 record for the season and won Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 1A division.
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Wieck undergoes heart procedure
MESA, Ariz. — Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck had surgery this week for an abnormal heart flutter and is out indefinitely. The team said Thursday an irregular heartbeat was discovered during the 28-year-old left-hander’s spring training physical. Subsequent tests showed an intermittent atrial flutter.
Wieck underwent a cardiac ablation at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Monday and returned to Arizona two days later. The Cubs said Wieck will “rest and rehab for the next week” and be re-evaluated then to determine when he can resume throwing.
Red Sox’s Sale to start season on IL
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list, manager Ron Roenicke said Thursday. Sale, who reported to camp with pneumonia and is behind schedule, will be placed on the 15-day injured list and will remain in Fort Myers for extended spring training when the team breaks camp.
Indians’ Clase could miss 3 months
GOODYEAR, Arizona — Cleveland Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase could be sidelined three months with a strained back muscle, another blow to Cleveland’s pitching staff.
The hard-throwing Clase, the centerpiece of an offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to Texas, experienced upper arm discomfort following a bullpen session last week. He continued to have issues this week and the Indians had him undergo imaging tests Wednesday. An MRI confirmed a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back.
Danley becomes MLB’s 1st African American crew chief
NEW YORK — Kerwin Danley became the first African American umpire crew chief in Major League Baseball when a series of promotions, additions and retirements were announced Thursday.
The moves included Alfonso Marquez being elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief in MLB history born outside the United States and second overall. Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds were also promoted to crew chiefs.
Crew chiefs Jeff Kellogg, Dana DeMuth, Gary Cederstrom and Mike Everitt retired. Kellogg and Everitt will move into jobs as MLB umpire supervisors.
BASKETBALL
Bryant memorabilia up for auction
NEW YORK — Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman’s Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April.
Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal.
Bryant’s items were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
GOLF
Lewis, English lead Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Sponsor exemptions are basically free-play gifts handed out by the people in charge of golf tournaments, a handful of invitations available most weeks to those who wouldn’t have otherwise qualified for an event. Tom Lewis and Harris English were among the recipients for The Honda Classic.
They made the most of those chances Thursday.
Lewis and English each shot 4-under 66 at PGA National, sharing the lead after the opening round. Lee Westwood — also in the field thanks to a sponsor exemption — was a shot back with Zach Johnson, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard and Cameron Tringale.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks rally past Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. — Dominik Kubalik recorded a hat trick with three goals in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied past the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-2, on Thursday night.
Slater Koekkoek scored his first goal of the season and Brandon Saad added another score as Chicago beat the Lightning for the first time in regulation since Dec. 13, 2009.
Seattle breaks ground on practice facility
SEATTLE — The foundation for Seattle’s future NHL franchise continued to take shape Thursday as the team broke ground on its practice facility just a few miles from the arena it will call home. The team’s practice facility, which will eventually house three full ice sheets, and its headquarters are the centerpiece of a larger redevelopment project on the site of a former mall.
SOCCER
Inter, Juventus to play in empty stadium
MILAN — The Serie A game between Juventus and Inter Milan will take place in an empty stadium because of the virus outbreak in Italy, the league confirmed Thursday.
Serie A’s governing body released a statement announcing that Sunday’s Derby d’Italia — one of the biggest games of the season — and four others would be played without any fans allowed in. The other matches are Udinese vs. Fiorentina on Saturday, AC Milan vs. Genoa, Parma vs. Spal, and Sassuolo vs. Brescia on Sunday.