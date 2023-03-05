The St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker bats during a Feb. 28 spring training game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. Walker homered twice as the Cardinals beat the Nationals on Saturday.
Jordan Walker would like to see a lot more days like Saturday.
Walker, a 20-year-old left fielder who has not yet made his big-league debut, went 4-for-4 and homered twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, 9-6, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Walker, who finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in three runs and scored three times. He hit a solo home run in the third inning, then added a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh.
Walker is hitting .500 this spring with three home runs and six RBIs.
Nolan Gorman, Paul DeJong and Matt Koperniak also homered for the Cardinals.
Brewers 14, Giants 2 — At Phoenix: Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea (2-0) struck out two and allowed two runs on three hits over two innings, but earned the victory as Milwaukee beat San Francisco.
Cubs 2, Angels 0 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Jameson Taillon struck out four and allowed just one hit over three scoreless innings, and Nico Hoerner tripled home a run and later scored as Chicago beat Los Angeles.
White Sox 5, Rangers 4 — At Phoenix: Bryan Ramos’ run-scoring infield single in the bottom of the ninth lifted Chicago to a win over Texas.
Braves 7, Twins 5 — At North Port, Fla.: Atlanta pounced on Minnesota starter Louie Varland for five runs and six hits in two innings, and the Braves held off the Twins.
