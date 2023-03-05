Cardinals Nationals Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker bats during a Feb. 28 spring training game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. Walker homered twice as the Cardinals beat the Nationals on Saturday.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Jordan Walker would like to see a lot more days like Saturday.

Walker, a 20-year-old left fielder who has not yet made his big-league debut, went 4-for-4 and homered twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, 9-6, in Palm Beach, Fla.

