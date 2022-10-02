Iowa St Kansas Football
Iowa State linebacker O’Rien Vance pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels during the first half Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks won, 14-11.

 Reed Hoffmann The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State, 14-11, on Saturday to remain undefeated.

At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks’ best start to the season since 2009 and just the second time in the last 14 years they’re 2-0 to begin Big 12 Conference play.

