A capsule look at today’s bowl games:
ReliaQuest Bowl
Illinois (8-4) vs. No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4)
Time: 11 a.m. TV: ESPN2
Series record: 1-1.
What’s at stake: Mississippi State will be playing for the first time since coach Mike Leach died Dec. 12 due to complications from a heart condition. Players and staff decided to remain in the game because they said it was what Leach would expect them to do. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was hired as the new head coach on Dec. 15. Illinois is looking for its first nine-win season since its Rose Bowl team in 2007 went 9-4.
Citrus Bowl
No. 16 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5)
Time: noon. TV: ABC
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: The Tigers are trying to cap their season with their first bowl win of the Brian Kelly era. LSU was initially picked to finish fifth in the SEC West but instead won the division, reached No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and made it to the Southeastern Conference Championship game, where the Tigers lost to Georgia but put up more points on the Bulldogs than any other team had all season. Purdue is making its first Citrus Bowl appearance but will be without coach Jeff Brohm, who took the head coaching job at Louisville. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West and lost to No. 2 Michigan in the title game.
Cotton Bowl
No. 14 Tulane (11-2) vs. No. 8 USC (11-2)
Time: noon. TV: ESPN
Series record: USC leads 2-1.
What’s at stake: Southern California, with first-year coach Lincoln Riley, goes for its first 12-win season since 2008. The Trojans have only lost to one team — twice to Utah, in mid-October and then again in the Pac-12 title game. American Athletic Conference champion Tulane has already tied an FBS record for biggest turnaround, from a 2-10 record last season. The only time the Green Wave won 12 games was during a perfect 12-0 season in 1998.
Rose Bowl
No. 7 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2)
Time: 4 p.m. TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a measure of redemption after losing, 48-45, to Ohio State in their Rose Bowl debut last year. The Nittany Lions, returning to Pasadena for the first time since a memorable last-second defeat to Southern California in 2017, are out to show they can defeat a heavyweight opponent after losing to Big Ten powers Michigan and the Buckeyes. Conference bragging rights between the West Coast and Midwest leagues take on added significance as this is likely to be the last traditional Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup in “The Granddaddy of Them All.” The Rose Bowl will host a College Football Playoff semifinal next season and the expanded 12-team playoff set to debut in 2024.
