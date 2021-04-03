IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa football team will hold an open practice on Saturday, April 17, at Kinnick Stadium. The open practice is free.
Gates to Kinnick Stadium will open at 8:30 a.m., with practice scheduled to begin at 9:30. Fans will be able to enter select gates, including Gates A (south end zone), B (southwest) and H (northeast). All fans need to wear masks during the event. Regular season game-day search procedures will be in place and fans will be allowed to sit in the north, south and west stands. Fans will not be permitted in the premium seat areas and press box.
Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will apply. Tailgating will not be allowed. Concession stands will be open at select locations on the concourse, with limited menu items available.
Fans who purchased Hawkeye Fan Cutouts for the football or winter sports seasons will have the opportunity to pick up cutouts during the open practice. The pick-up location will be in the North concourse and begins at 9 a.m.
Veteran LB Damien Wilson signs with Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran linebacker Damien Wilson signed with Jacksonville on Friday, giving the Jaguars an experienced option as they transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme.
Wilson, who visited Jacksonville on Wednesday, spent the last two years with Kansas City. He started 13 games in 2020, missing three contests late in the season because of a knee injury. He returned in the postseason and started all three games, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.
BASKETBALL
Kansas gives Self contract until retirement
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Jayhawks until he retires, even as the school awaits a decision from an independent panel investigating five Level I infractions charges alleged by the NCAA.
The school announced Friday that Self agreed to a five-year contract that adds one additional year after the conclusion of each season — in effect, making it a lifetime contract. The deal guarantees him $5.41 million per year with a base salary of $225,000, professional services contract of $2.75 million and an annual $2.435 million retention bonus.
Cyclones add big man Robert Jones
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the signing of 6-foot-10 post player Robert Jones, a transfer from Denver that originally hails from Prior Lake, Minn. Jones will have three years to play for the Cyclones.
Jones saw action in 15 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.1 points and shooting 53.8 percent from the field. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds per game.
Oklahoma finalizing deal for Loyola’s Moser
CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser is finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma’s head coach, according to reports. Loyola had been working to keep Moser, countering with a significant pay raise above his salary of about $1 million.
Moser, 52, has been at Loyola for 10 seasons, targeting local recruits to help rebuild the program. The Ramblers have won three of the last four Missouri Valley Conference titles and completed five straight winning seasons.
BASEBALL
Nationals’ COVID outbreak scraps Mets series
WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than a third of the Washington Nationals’ roster caused the postponement of the 2019 World Series champions’ season-opening three-game series against the visiting New York Mets.
Four of Washington’s players have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and another five were quarantining after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed, general manager Mike Rizzo said Friday in a video call with reporters.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA has not tested players for performance-enhancing drugs at March Madness and other recent college championships, The Associated Press has learned. Three people with direct knowledge of NCAA testing protocols said full-scale testing has not resumed since the coronavirus pandemic shut down college sports a year ago.
Although athletes may have been tested on campus, either through the NCAA program or those run by schools, the NCAA has not ramped up its usual testing program at national championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
WRESTLING
Wrestlers win court orders to compete in finalsGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least six Michigan high school wrestlers won court orders to compete in the state finals this weekend, a lawyer said Friday. The wrestlers had been benched because authorities said they were near someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
But Jim Thomas said their due process rights were violated. He said they have repeatedly tested negative and will be tested again before competing.