Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.

The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.

