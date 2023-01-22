Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas, 83-60, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.
The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.
Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.
“Obviously it was a great win for our program,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “What I’m most proud of (was) how we responded. We didn’t play very well the other day (in a 74-65 loss at West Virginia). But we responded.”
No. 4 Alabama 85, Missouri 64 — At Columbia, Mo.: Noah Clowney and Mark Sears each scored 17 points, and Alabama beat Missouri. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with four points and six rebounds for Missouri.
No. 11 Arizona 58, No. 5 UCLA 52 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and Arizona withstood a late rally to end UCLA’s 14-game winning streak.
No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Texas to a victory over West Virginia.
No. 18 Charleston 87, Northeastern 61 — At Boston: Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12 to lead Charleston to its 20th win in a row. The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 13 straight points in the first half to pull away and extend the longest active winning streak in the nation.
No. 8 Xavier 95, Georgetown 82 — At Cincinnati: Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th straight Big East loss. Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday.
No. 9 Tennessee 77, LSU 56 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead Tennessee over LSU. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference).
No. 10 Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67 — At Winston-Salem, N.C.: Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest. Kihei Clark added 12 points despite getting into foul trouble for the Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
No. 13 Kansas State 68, Texas Tech 58 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Kansas State’s win over Texas Tech. Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.
No. 16 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66 — At Columbia, S.C.: Johni Broome had a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds as Auburn took control late in the opening half to run past struggling South Carolina.
Duke 68, No. 17 Miami 66 — At Durham, N.C.: Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over Miami. Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
No. 19 Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50 — At Clemson, S.C.: Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted Clemson to a dramatic victory over Virginia Tech.
No. 20 Marquette 74, Seton Hall 53 — At Newark, N.J.: Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and Marquette beat Seton Hall.
No. 21 Baylor 62, Oklahoma 60 — At Norman, Okla.: Jalen Bridges scored 11 points and hit a trio of game-turning 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes as Baylor rallied to hold off Oklahoma.
No. 22 Providence 75, DePaul 64 — At Providence, R.I.: Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help Providence fend off DePaul.
No. 25 Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi.
