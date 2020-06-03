KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has found that the Kansas City Chiefs don’t owe $1 million in back taxes on the decade-old Arrowhead Stadium renovation after all.
The Kansas City Star reported that the court found Tuesday that the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission erred last year when it ruled that the team should have paid sales taxes on a number of items bought during the $375 million upgrade.
Taxpayers paid $275 million of the total for things like expanded concourses and replacing basic stadium infrastructure. The Chiefs kicked in the rest.
The case stems from a 2014 audit in which the Missouri Department of Revenue challenged sales tax exemptions on $23 million in purchases.
BASEBALL
Miller Park sustains minor damage
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers say a man illegally entered Miller Park and caused minor damage to the playing field Tuesday morning.
Brewers officials say the man was apprehended by law enforcement shortly after gaining access to the field. Milwaukee police said a 40-year-old man was arrested in the burglary and noted that the incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Both the Brewers and the police said the incident resulted in “minor damage” to Miller Field’s playing surface.
Donors save Bowling Green program
CLEVELAND — Thrown out, Bowling Green baseball is now safe. The school said Tuesday it is immediately reinstating its baseball program, which had been dropped last month due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowling Green was facing a $2 million athletic budget shortfall due to the pandemic, and baseball was cut in hopes of saving other sports from a similar fate.
However, a fundraising effort led by former BGSU players and donors brought in enough money to save the program.
BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer Unseld dies at 74
WASHINGTON — Wes Unseld, who began his pro career as a rookie MVP, led Washington to its only NBA championship and was chosen one of the 50 greatest players in league history, died Tuesday after “lengthy health battles, most recently with pneumonia,” his family said in a statement released by the Wizards. He was 74.
Hall of Fame postpones induction ceremony
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s reopening has been pushed back two months to July 1 and the induction ceremony — which will posthumously honor Kobe Bryant along with longtime college coach Eddie Sutton — is being postponed, either to October or the spring. The Hall is hoping to announce a new date by mid-June.
AUTO RACING
Cup Series to make Nashville debut in 2021
It’s music to NASCAR’s ears: the stock car series is set to return to Nashville, Tenn., in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season, ending NASCAR’s decade-long absence from the track. The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which has held Cup race weekends each year since 1969. Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 until 2011.
Formula 1 to start in Austria in July
PARIS — Formula One will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix in July as part of an eight-race European swing. The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12, governing body FIA said in a statement on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Report: Rutgers needs change, not discipline
A law firm released a report Tuesday on allegations of physical and emotional abuse in Rutgers University’s softball program that described inappropriate behavior by coaches and a lack of communication on the part of administrators but stopped short of recommending discipline.
The release of the report, which had been requested by Rutgers after an investigation by NJ Advance Media, ended a seven-month probe into allegations by players that coach Kristen Butler and volunteer assistant coach Marcus Smith, her husband, fostered a climate of fear, intimidation and abuse after they took over in 2019.