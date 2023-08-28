Tour Championship Golf
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, celebrates after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta.

 Mike Stewart The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Viktor Hovland played the best golf of his life in the final two weeks of the PGA Tour season, and it paid off Sunday with the biggest trophy of his career — a FedEx Cup title along with the $18 million bonus.

Staked to a six-shot lead, Hovland didn’t flinch under a relentless challenge from Xander Schauffele. The 25-year-old Norwegian stayed on the attack and closed with a 7-under 63 for a five-shot victory at East Lake.

