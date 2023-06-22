London Series Bigger Field Baseball
FILE - General view at the pitch during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London, on June 27, 2019. The baseball field being installed at London Stadium will be slightly bigger than the one in 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play two games at the home of Premier League club West Ham next weekend. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

 Frank Augstein

LONDON — London seems like a no-brainer for a European road trip. Paris is all but assured next. Why not throw in Germany and the Netherlands?

Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe, starting with an English reintroduction to the sport this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play a two-game series in London.