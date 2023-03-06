B10 Ohio State Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark works around Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry in the first half of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championship game Sunday in Minneapolis. Iowa won the title for the second straight season.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in her 10th career triple-double for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State, 105-72, on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year.

Monika Czinano scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting for the No. 7 Hawkeyes (26-6), who entered the chat about a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with this Big Ten run.

