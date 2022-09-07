St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in St. Louis. Quintana struck out five in five innings as the Cardinals won, 4-1.
Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a homer and a pair of RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, 4-1, on Tuesday night.
José Quintana (5-6) gave up a run on five hits and he struck out five in five innings to earn his first win since Aug. 10. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games and 19 of their last 22 at Busch Stadium.
Jordan Hicks pitched two scoreless innings and Giovanny Gallegos turned in a perfect eighth in relief. Ryan Helsley pitched around a leadoff double to earn his 14th save in 18 opportunities.
Brendan Donovan’s solo homer broke an 0-for-12 skid and ignited a three-run fourth inning that snapped a 12-inning scoreless streak for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly scored Nolan Arenado and Gorman’s double scored Corey Dickerson to give St. Louis a 3-1 lead.
Gorman added to the lead with a solo home run off Steve Cishek in the seventh. The rookie infielder entered the game with just one hit in his previous 12 at-bats and had eight strikeouts during that span.
Nationals starter Paolo Espino (0-7) gave up three runs in five innings. Espino allowed seven hits and struck out five as Washington’s three-game winning streak ended.
Ildemaro Vargas’ RBI single in the second gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead.
Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt was held to one hit and did not drive in a run as he continued his Triple Crown pursuit. Goldschmidt leads the NL with his .329 average and 107 RBIs. His 34 homers trails Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber (36) and Atlanta’s Austin Riley (35).
Cubs 9, Reds 3 — At Chicago: Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered, Suzuki drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati.
Pirates 8, Mets 2 — At Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and Pittsburgh sent suddenly listless New York to a loss.
Phillies 3, Marlins 2 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home on Jean Segura’s single to send Philadelphia over the Marlins.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 8, Red Sox 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back in the sixth, and surging Tampa Bay beat Boston.
