Nationals Cardinals Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in St. Louis. Quintana struck out five in five innings as the Cardinals won, 4-1.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a homer and a pair of RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals, 4-1, on Tuesday night.

José Quintana (5-6) gave up a run on five hits and he struck out five in five innings to earn his first win since Aug. 10. The Cardinals have won five of their last six games and 19 of their last 22 at Busch Stadium.

