Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-3, on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
García, who homered and drove in five runs in a 9-5 win Saturday, and Shaw hit early drives that helped the Brewers build a 7-0 lead in the second inning.
“Any time you score that many in the top of the first, it kind of settles everybody into the game,” Shaw said. “We poured some more on in the second. The pitching held on, so it was a good day.”
Brett Anderson (1-1) tossed five effective innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.
Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.
The Brewers scored four times in the first off Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) in batting around for the first time this season. Lorenzo Cain began the game with a first-pitch double, Daniel Vogelbach followed with an RBI single and García homered.
The outburst helped Anderson relax on the mound. He drew a bases-loaded walk in the opening frame to give him an RBI before he ever took the mound.
“You don’t anticipate that, but it’s a good problem to have,” Anderson said. “It was good to see the offense clicking on all cylinders. A little tough to get into a rhythm. not the greatest outing by any stretch. But I was able to grind through five.”
Garcia hit homers in back-to-back games for the first time since May 22-23, 2019, when he was with Tampa Bay.
Shaw hit a three-run homer off Ponce de Leon in the second. Shaw left the game as a precautionary measure after fouling a ball off his shin in a fourth-inning plate appearance. Shaw went 5 for 10 in the series with four RBIs.
Pirates 7, Cubs 1 — At Pittsburgh: JT Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings and had the first three RBIs. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career. Trevor Williams (1-1) was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November. He allowed five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Diamondbacks 7, Reds 0 — At Phoenix: Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced and Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game for Arizona. The 27-year-old Weaver (1-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose groundball found a hole up the middle.
Giants 4, Rockies 0 — At San Francisco: Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits as San Francisco Giants swept Colorado. DeSclafani (1-0) struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.
Dodgers 3, Nationals 0 — At Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer as the Dodgers finished a three-game sweep over Washington. Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the Dodgers.
Phillies 7, Braves 6 — At Atlanta: Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to snap Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings) — At Chicago: Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet (0-1) misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th for Chicago’s second error of the day and ninth in nine games this season. Chicago had won 17 straight games when its opponent started a left-handed pitcher, one shy of the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05.
Red Sox 14, Orioles 9 — At Baltimore: J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering Boston to its sixth straight win. Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth but struck out. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona.
Yankees 8, Rays 4 (10 innings) — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied to avoid a weekend sweep.
Indians 5, Tigers 2 — At Cleveland: Logan Allen (1-1) recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with the Indians, allowing one run and two hits in five innings as Cleveland swept the three-game series.
Mariners 8, Twins 6 — At Minneapolis: Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth off Alex Colomé (0-1), as Seattle overcame a 6-0, sixth-inning deficit. Minnesota’s Byron Buxton has eight hits in three games to increase his batting average to .500. His 1.231 slugging percentage is tops in the majors.
INTERLEAGUE
Padres 2, Rangers 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Trent Grisham homered in the fourth off Mike Foltynewicz (0-2),and Manny Machado in the ninth against Ian Kennedy as San Diego completed a three-game sweep. Craig Stammen (1-1) allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to lead six relievers after starter Adrian Morejon left after two outs because of an elbow/forearm strain.