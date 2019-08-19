FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2004 file photo Texas running back Cedric Benson is shown in the bench area during the fourth quarter of his team's 56-35 victory over Oklahoma State in Austin, Texas. Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was 36. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, file)