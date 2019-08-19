AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Texas. He was 36.
Benson was one of the top high school recruits out of the West Texas town of Midland. According to Texas Football magazine, he is eighth on the career rushing list for Texas high schools. He led Midland Lee to three straight state championships, the only three in school history, from 1998-2000.
He then went on to be a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards ranks second at the university and ninth in NCAA history. He scored 64 career touchdowns with the Longhorns and won the Doak Walker award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2004. He was the only player in school history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in four seasons and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Honor in 2014.
Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. He finished his career with 6,017 yards and 46 touchdowns.
Benson returned to Austin after his playing career and set up a foundation, NUFCED, to aid underprivileged children and families.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ kicking competition is over for now, with Eddy Pineiro the winner. The Bears announced Sunday that Elliott Fry has been released after an offseason and preseason competition with Pineiro and several other kickers.
Pineiro, who kicked in college at Florida, cost the Bears a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft choice in a trade with the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. He was on injured reserve last season in Oakland.
BASEBALL
DENVER — Colorado Rockies right-hander Scott Oberg has been treated for a blood clot in his pitching arm for the second time in his career. Manager Bud Black said Oberg had a procedure to dissolve the clot at a hospital on Saturday and remained there overnight. The Rockies put Oberg on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Reds put Votto on IL with back strain
CINCINNATI — The Reds have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness that has kept him out of Cincinnati’s last three games.
The move is retroactive to Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled utility player Brian O’Grady from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
GOLF
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Doug Barron became the 13th Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour Champions event, holing two 15-foot birdie putts after a rain delay to beat Fred Couples by two strokes Sunday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Making his second senior start after turning 50 last month, Barron closed with a 6-under 66 at at En Joie Golf Club to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 17-under 199.
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to become the first golfer to win the Czech Masters for the second time, beating Adri Arnaus of Spain by one stroke.
Pieters took a three-shot lead after a birdie on the 7th only to bogey the 8th. The overnight leader added a birdie and a bogey on the back nine in the final round to finish on 19-under 269 for his fourth European Tour victory, and his first since the 2016 Made In Denmark tournament.
AUTO RACING
LONG POND, Pa. — Will Power won the shortened race Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the 13th straight season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.
Lightning strikes at Pocono after a rain-shortened NASCAR race killed one fan in 2012.
Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by yet another horrific wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital.
BRAINERD, Minn. — Minnesota native Jason Line won a Pro Stock race for an NHRA-record 16th straight season on Sunday, racing to the wire-to-wire victory at his home track during the 38th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.
In other racing, it was a double-up victory for Don Schumacher Racing for the first time in 2019, as Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel) and Ron Capps (Funny Car) won in their respective categories at the 17th of 24 events on the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
TENNIS
MASON, Ohio — Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova, 7-5, 7-6 (5), for her first Cincinnati championship Sunday, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.
Daniil Medvedev beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title. It was his third straight final, but the first time he’d won.
SPORTS MEDIA
NEW YORK — Jack Whitaker, whose Hall of Fame broadcasting career ranged from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown to short essays from major sporting events, died Sunday morning, CBS reported. The network said Whitaker died of natural causes in his sleep in Devon, Pennsylvania. He was 95.