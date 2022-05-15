DUNEDIN, Fla. — Prospects on the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees’ Tampa Tarpons in the Florida State League on Saturday night, the most in a nine-inning minor league game since at least 2005.
Nick Frasso, a 24-year-old right-hander, struck out eight over three innings. Dahian Santos, a 19-year-old right-hander, struck out 10 over four innings. Braden Scott, a 24-year-old left-hander, struck out six over two innings. They combined on a two-hitter.
The highest previous nine-inning total since MLB Advanced Media became the minors’ official statistician in 2005 was 22 by Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 28, 2016 and matched by the Florida Complex League Astros last Sept. 8 and Class A Clearwater this April 23.
Cameron Eden hit a fourth-inning homer off Chandler Champlain for the only run.
GOLF
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke victory and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title.
Stricker’s second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68.
CLIFTON, N.J. — LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and captured the Cognizant Founders Cup by two shots over Lexi Thompson for her first win of the year.
The 25-year-old Australian took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.
Lee won her seventh career title and first since taking her first major at last year’s Evian Championship. Thompson fell short in her bid for her first victory since 2019.
ANTWERP, Belgium — Sam Horsfield claimed his third European tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes.
His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020. Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand. Horsfield ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey. Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.
HOCKEY
TAMPERE, Finland — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete the United States’ comeback from two goals behind to edge Austria, 3-2, at the ice hockey world championship.
Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.
The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.
MOTOR SPORTS
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park. Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph. Matt Smith won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
BASKETBALL
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr is out of the NBA health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19.
Kerr said his symptoms were mild with a cough and congestion but his biggest concern was not to get anyone around him sick. He departed less than two hours before tipoff of Game 4 last Monday against the Grizzlies after arriving at Chase Center and testing positive.
TENNIS
ROME — Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-0, 7-6 (5), for his sixth Rome title after missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.