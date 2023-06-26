Red Sox White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning Sunday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox in Chicago. The White Sox won, 4-1.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Luis Robert Jr. had two home runs among his three hits to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Andrew Benintendi added two hits and Robert homered for the second straight game, raising his season total to 21, as the White Sox won their first series in four attempts. Chicago had lost nine of its last 13 games.

