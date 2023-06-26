Luis Robert Jr. had two home runs among his three hits to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
Andrew Benintendi added two hits and Robert homered for the second straight game, raising his season total to 21, as the White Sox won their first series in four attempts. Chicago had lost nine of its last 13 games.
“If he hits pitches in the strike zone, he’s going to do unbelievable damage and that’s what he’s done the last few days,” manager Pedro Grifol said about Robert. “He’s hunting for off-speeds up. He’s hitting fastballs. He’s not chasing as much. He’s a really damn good player. And he’s still 25 years old. He’s still learning the game. ... There’s no doubt in my mind this guy’s an All-Star.”
Chicago’s Jesse Scholtens (1-2) threw four scoreless innings to earn his first major league win. Keynan Middleton pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.
Adam Duvall had two doubles for the Red Sox, who had won seven of 10.
Robert hit a two-run drive in the fourth and a solo shot in the sixth off Kutter Crawford, who gave up four runs in six innings.
“Being able to play every day, I feel (I’m) getting better every day,” Robert said.
Benintendi doubled to extend Chicago’s lead to 3-1 in the fifth. He advanced to third after first baseman Triston Casas opted to throw to second instead of home.
Blue Jays 12, Athletics 1 — At Toronto: George Springer moved into second place on baseball’s career list with his 55th leadoff home run, Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) pitched a season-high seven innings and Toronto routed Oakland.
Rays 3, Royals 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jose Siri homered, Wander Franco had a sacrifice fly in a two-run seventh, and MLB-leading Tampa Bay beat Kansas City for a split of a four-game series against the lowly Royals.
Orioles 3, Mariners 2 — At Baltimore: Anthony Santander robbed Julio Rodríguez with a super catch in right field in the first, then homered two innings later to help Baltimore edge Seattle.
Yankees 5, Rangers 3 — At New York: Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and New York overcame Gerrit Cole’s shortest start of the season and rallied past Texas.
Twins 6, Tigers 3 (10 innings) — At Detroit: Royce Lewis scored the tying run in the eighth inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th as Minnesota rallied to beat Detroit and win the three-game series.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 7, Reds 6 — At Cincinnati: Matt Olson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning and Atlanta held on for another wild victory over Cincinnati. The Braves, who snapped the Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years with a 7-6 win on Saturday, have won 17 of their last 20. Charlie Morton (7-6) needed 103 pitches to get through five innings, but left with the score tied.
Phillies 7, Mets 6 — At Philadelphia: New York reliever Jeff Brigham (0-2) hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with pitches with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to force in the tying and go-ahead runs after third baseman Brett Baty committed a key throwing error in Philadelphia’s comeback win.
Marlins 2, Pirates 0 — At MiamiL Rookie Eury Pérez scattered four hits and struck out nine in six dominant innings to lead Miami past Pittsburgh. Jonathan Davis homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Yuli Gurriel drove in the game’s second run for the Marlins, who improved to 11 games over .500 at 45-34.
Diamondbacks 5, Giants 2 — At San Francisco: Ryne Nelson struck out six in seven innings in his strongest start of the season, Ketel Marte added two hits and homered for the second consecutive game to lead Arizona.
Nationals 8, Padres 3 — At San Diego: Left-hander MacKenzie Gore pitched five strong innings against his former team, Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs and Washington took advantage of San Diego’s bullpen meltdown to take two of three.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Owen Miller hit a tiebreaking double in the 10th against his former team, lifting Milwaukee over Cleveland. Miller’s one-out double against Trevor Stephan (3-3) hit high off the left-field wall and scored automatic runner Joey Wiemer from second base. Miller, acquired by Milwaukee from Cleveland in December for cash, dived headfirst into second base and pointed to the Brewers’ dugout in celebration.
Rockies 4, Angels 3 — At Denver: Ezequiel Tovar had two hits and two RBIs, Austin Gomber earned his first win in more than a month, and Colorado edged Los Angeles, less than 24 hours after being routed 25-1.
Astros 6, Dodgers 5 (11 innings) — At Los Angeles: Alex Bregman singled home Mauricio Dubon in the top of the 11th after both teams scored a single run in the 10th to force an extra inning. Los Angeles’ Freddie Freeman reached the 2,000-hit mark in the bottom of the eighth, and Will Smith followed with a two-run home run to tie the game.