No. 18 ILLINOIS (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at INDIANA (16-5, 7-4)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game. Illinois is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.
Top performers: Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana. Trent Frazier is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.
No. 20 IOWA STATE (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) at No. 23 TEXAS (16-6, 5-4)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Longhorn Network
Bottom line: The Longhorns are 13-1 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Cyclones won the last matchup, 79-70, on Jan. 15. Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.
Top performers: Timmy Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Texas. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
NORTHERN IOWA (12-9, 8-3 MVC) at DRAKE (17-6, 8-2)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottomline: Drake comes into a matchup with Northern Iowa as winners of four consecutive games. The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Drake is second in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 2.3. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 46.3%. The Bulldogs won the last meeting, 82-74, on Jan. 22. Roman Penn scored 18 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.
Top performers: Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.5 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Drake. Nate Heise is averaging 9.6 points for the Panthers. AJ Green is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
PENN STATE (9-9, 4-6 Big Ten) at No. 11 WISCONSIN (17-4, 8-3)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jonathan Davis scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 80-67 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Badgers are 9-2 on their home court. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 1.6. Penn State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Top performers: Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.