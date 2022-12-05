Jets Vikings Football
Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the New York Jets on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 27-22.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — In the tension of these habitually tight finishes, the Minnesota Vikings have become quite the confident and comfortable team.

Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Vikings a large enough lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets on Sunday.

