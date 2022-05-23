Evander Kane had three goals in a six-minute span in the second period, Leon Draisaitl set an NHL record with four assists in one playoff period and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Calgary Flames, 4-1, on Sunday night to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Zach Hyman had the other goal for Edmonton and Connor McDavid had three more assists. Mike Smith, who was briefly replaced by Mikko Koskinen in the third period after getting run over by Milan Lucic, made 31 saves. Koskinen wasn’t forced to make a stop in just over four minutes.
Oliver Kylington scored the lone goal for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom allowed four goals on 34 shots before getting pulled for the Flames, who have been outscored 8-1 since taking a 3-1 lead in the second period of Game 2. Dan Vladar made seven saves in relief.
McDavid now has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) through 10 postseason games. The only players in NHL playoff history with more points in the same span are Wayne Gretzky (29 in 1983; 25 in 1985), Mario Lemieux (25 in 1992) and Rick Middleton (23 in 1983).
The Oilers will look to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series Tuesday night at Edmonton.
Lightning 5, Panthers 1 — At Tampa, Fla.: Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and Tampa Bay moved to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.
Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season.
Game 4 is tonight at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning have won three of four games this postseason. One more victory will send them to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years.
Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 — At New York: Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots to lead New York Rangers in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their series deficit to 2-1. It was just their second win against Carolina in the teams’ last 10 meetings.
