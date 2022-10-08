IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Friday announced a contract extension with head baseball coach Rick Heller through 2029.

Since taking over the program in 2013, Heller has led the Hawkeyes to 276 victories — an average of 30 wins per season — advanced to two NCAA Regionals and claimed the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The 2017 title was Iowa’s first since winning the regular season crown in 1990.

The Associated Press

