IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Friday announced a contract extension with head baseball coach Rick Heller through 2029.
Since taking over the program in 2013, Heller has led the Hawkeyes to 276 victories — an average of 30 wins per season — advanced to two NCAA Regionals and claimed the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The 2017 title was Iowa’s first since winning the regular season crown in 1990.
Under Heller’s watch, Iowa has advanced to the postseason in six consecutive years for the first time in program history. He has coached 11 all-Americans, one Big Ten Player of the Year, two Big Ten Pitchers of the Year, one Big Ten Freshman of the Year and at least one first-team all-Big Ten selection in seven seasons. Iowa has had 27 Major League Baseball Draft picks (and a total of 30 sign professional contracts) in nine seasons, including 21 in a six-year stretch, the most all-time.
In 2022, Heller led the Hawkeyes to 36 wins — the eighth most in a single season in program history — and finished tied for second in the Big Ten, posting a 17-7 overall record.
The Eldon, Iowa, native is the 20th head coach in program history — his fourth stop as a collegiate head coach. He has enjoyed stints at Iowa, Indiana State (2009-13), Northern Iowa (1999-2009), and Upper Iowa (1987-99), leading all four schools to NCAA postseason play.
In 36 seasons as a head coach, Heller owns a career record of 966-740-4. He is one of two Iowa head coaches to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament.
NEW YORK — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason.
ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts, and live action will also be shown on MLB’s official account. Twitter did not comment on how long each live look-in can last.
Minor league baseball draws 30.9M fans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Minor league baseball teams combined to draw 30.9 million fans this year, down from 41.5 million in 2019, the last season before COVID-19 and prior to Major League Baseball cutting affiliates.
Teams averaged 3,910 this season for 7,908 games, down from an average of 4,044 for 10,262 games in 2019, MLB said Friday. In 2021, when many areas had coronavirus-related restrictions on capacity, teams drew 22.1 million for 6,828 games, an average of 3,235.
FOOTBALL
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns expect Deshaun Watson to return to their facility on Monday as the polarizing quarterback continues serving his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.
Watson has been away from his new team since Aug. 30, undergoing counseling and treatment in accordance with a settlement he made with the league.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby for season
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery.
They were injured in Denver’s 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss at Las Vegas.
WARE, England — Veteran safety Landon Collins rejoined the New York Giants on Friday, signing to the practice squad ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Collins played his first four seasons with the Giants before signing with the Washington Commanders.
CLEVELAND — An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication.
Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. He was charged on Thursday.
CLIMBING
VERETT, Wash. — A former coach for Team USA Climbing has been sentenced to five years in prison for the sexual abuse of two girls.
The Daily Herald of Everett, Washington, reports that 28-year-old Alexander Fritz was charged in February with four counts of third-degree child rape after two 15-year-old girls he met through climbing reported he abused them from 2016 to 2019.
