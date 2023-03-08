Astros Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado singles during a recent spring training game against the Houston Astros in Jupiter, Fla. He will represent the United States at the World Baseball Classic, which begins today.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

Nolan Arenado wants the World Baseball Classic to grow into a global event with stature approaching soccer’s World Cup.

“I feel like the hype is a little bit higher this time around than it was in 2017. There’s more guys that want to do it,” the St. Louis third baseman said ahead of this year’s tournament. “I know it’s not the World Cup, but just watching the World Cup and how awesome that was just to represent your country ... I don’t know if it will get quite there, but get it close at least.”

